Delhivery is gradually finding its feet amid rising competition
Summary
- Delhivery’s management is confident that the worst of the express parcel insourcing trend is now behind them.
Delhivery Ltd’s shares are hovering near their 52-week lows of ₹325.50 apiece seen on 18 November. Investor sentiment remains subdued given the uninspiring September quarter (Q2FY25) results amid rapid growth in quick commerce and stiff competition in e-commerce. Further, the rise of in-house delivery fleets by e-commerce giants such as Meesho has added to the pressure.