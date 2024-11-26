Delhivery is gradually finding its feet amid rising competition

Delivery anticipates express parcel margin to be in the range of 15-18%. In the PTL segment, it is eyeing a sharp margin lift to 15-16%, riding on the back of scale, strategic price hikes, and operational synergies. “Improving PTL volumes without sacrificing realizations and benefits of operating an integrated network should aid the margin trajectory, in our view. Strong net cash position and reducing capex intensity (5% in FY26) is likely to help the company ward off industry headwinds better than competition," said Emkay Global Financial Services.