Why Delhivery’s taking the long road in the quick-commerce era

Delhivery’s shares have gained 14% so far in 2024, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 500’s 25% returns. “We think the current price factors in less than 20% express growth in the next 3-5 years versus the 30%+ levels seen in the past," Jefferies India analysts said in a report dated 18 September. They also believe that growth prospects for Delhivery’s part truckload business are underestimated.