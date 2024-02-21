Markets
Delhivery may hit a roadblock before delivering big success
SummaryAs instances of self-logistics drop because of likely lower service standards and efficiency, third party logistics providers are expected to benefit in the long run. Delhivery could be among the beneficiaries then.
For logistics solutions providers, two problems loom in the near-term—the anticipated modest growth in e-commerce and a shift toward in-house logistics. This should have an adverse impact on Delhivery Ltd’s prospects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more