Delhivery’s growth hits a speed bump, but fixes are in motion

Meanwhile, Delhivery is pushing for growth in newer areas. It has expanded its infrastructure footprint to 20.6 million square feet, including 0.5 million square feet of temporary space to handle peak demand. The company also launched a two-hour rapid commerce service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with plans to scale up to 50 dark stores across the top eight cities. These dark stores are currently processing around 500 orders per day, with breakeven expected at 700-800 orders. If all goes well, this venture could add ₹800-1,000 crore to Delhivery’s topline, with a margin profile similar to its core B2C express business.