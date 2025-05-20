Delhivery part truckload business is on a higher margin path

Delhivery Ltd shares have surged over 10% since its March quarter (Q4FY25) results were announced. The company posted its highest-ever quarterly profit, which means that FY25 was the first year in which all the quarters were net profit positive.
Despite a seasonally soft period, Q4 Ebitda margin rose to 5.4%, up 320 basis points year-on-year, led by margin expansion in its part truckload (PTL) business, a segment gaining significance in the portfolio. PTL service Ebitda margin jumped to 10.8% in Q4 versus 3.8% in Q3 and 2.2% in Q4FY24, helped by better fleet utilisation, network productivity and price hikes that finally stuck. The management pointed out that scale and tech-led automation are now working in tandem. This can pave the way for PTL margin to eventually match that of Delhivery’s core segment: express parcel.
PTL revenue grew 24% in Q4, and freight tonnage climbed 19%. With 80% of the PTL industry still unorganised, the segment offers ample room for growth. On the other hand, the express parcel business saw muted shipment volumes, with revenue up 3.2% driven by 2.7% realizations jump. The business is still coping with pricing pressure, soft consumption trends and rising quick commerce and insourcing at Meesho.
Yet, management remains confident of a rebound in FY26, led by the proposed Ecom Express acquisition, where about 30% volume retention is expected. April and May volumes trending higher is encouraging. While service Ebitda margin at 15.9% still trails FY24 levels (18.4%), easing price pressure and incoming volumes could push margin higher in future, potentially lifting express parcel profitability post-integration.
Meanwhile, Delhivery has launched rapid commerce with 18 dark stores, aiming to scale to 50 in FY26. Mature stores are handling 350-400 orders a day and can hit breakeven at 700-800 orders within 4-5 months.
Emkay Global Financial Services expects only a gradual recovery in B2C volumes with Meesho’s slated goal to continue insourcing. Baking in the Q4FY25 miss, Emkay has cut its FY26 and FY26 revenue estimates by 5% and 6%, respectively.
It helps that the company has cash and cash equivalents worth ₹5,493 crore and capital intensity down to 5.2% of revenue (from 7.5% earlier).
Despite recent gains, the stock has risen just 3% so far in 2025. “The key trigger remains the impending closure of Ecom Express acquisition and the resulting change in express parcel industry structure – a scaled 3PL player not just makes better service Ebitda but also provides the cheapest cost to its customers," said JM Financial Institutional Securities.