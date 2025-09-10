Is Delhivery’s stock surge backed by fundamentals or just market frenzy?
Summary
True, costs are coming down, profits have appeared for the first time, and some parts of the business are improving. But the bigger risks cannot be ignored.
It’s been quite a ride for the Delhivery Ltd stock, which is up 34% so far in 2025. At ₹464 apiece, the shares trade at about 115X FY26 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story