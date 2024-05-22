Delhivery's profit party cut short as express slump dents growth

Meesho’s insourcing hits outlook

While Delhivery's first year of Ebitda profitability and growth in non-core segments are positive signs, the immediate future seems uncertain. The significant drop in express-parcel delivery highlights the volatility in its bread-and-butter business, and is a major cause for concern. In the near term, express volumes could be under more pressure owing to the insourcing of logistics by Meesho.