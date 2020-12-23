Delivering on goals becomes crucial as Wipro stock scales new heights

The Street is appreciating the new aggressive Wipro Ltd . Post market hours on Tuesday, the company announced that it had signed a strategic digital and IT deal with German firm METRO AG. The deal provides a minimum revenue commitment of $700 million for Wipro over the first five years.

“With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion," said Wipro. Under the deal, Wipro will take over the IT units of METRO AG — METRO-NOM GMBH in Germany and METRO Systems Romania S.R.L. The deal encompasses cloud, data centre services, workplace and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, and robust digital infrastructure.

Investors welcomed the development. On Wednesday, the Wipro stock was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 index. The shares touched a new 52-week high and, eventually, closed nearly 6% higher.

“The METRO deal reinforces Wipro’s credentials and lends comfort that the historical gap in growth rate with peers will compress even as it may not be fully bridged," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 22 December.

In FY21, Wipro has announced many deals, which are expected to accelerate revenues. According to analysts from Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, aggression in deal wins has continued even in the third quarter, which is a seasonally weak quarter, with Wipro winning five deals in the quarter. “This gives us confidence about superior execution of the new management at Wipro. Strong deal momentum will drive strong revenue growth in FY21 and FY22," added the broking firm in a report on 23 December.

For many years now, reviving revenue growth has been a challenge for Wipro, and a factor that investors are closely watching. The company had recently announced management and organizational changes with a focus on boosting growth.

Kotak forecasts constant currency revenue growth of 7.7% in the financial year 2022 for Wipro, which has scope for upsides. “Wipro has recognized certain aspects to business that need work, including prioritization of investments, large deals, focused sales, all of which are encouraging. The company has changed the organization structure to realize some of the benefits. Execution will matter a lot," said Kotak’s analysts.

As such, the first quarter of FY22 (April-June 2021) could help in better evaluation of the extent to which Wipro’s new strategies are yielding the desired results.

For now, the stock’s substantial outperformance in 2020 suggests investors are factoring in a good share of the optimism. In general, the outlook for shares of IT services companies has improved post-covid and the better sentiments have rubbed off on Wipro as well.

