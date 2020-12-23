Delivering on goals becomes crucial as Wipro stock scales new heights

In FY21, Wipro has announced many deals, which are expected to accelerate revenues. According to analysts from Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, aggression in deal wins has continued even in the third quarter, which is a seasonally weak quarter, with Wipro winning five deals in the quarter. “This gives us confidence about superior execution of the new management at Wipro. Strong deal momentum will drive strong revenue growth in FY21 and FY22," added the broking firm in a report on 23 December.