Delivery on targets set by RIL in its AGMs has been mixed

Since 2016, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has used its annual general meetings (AGMs) as a platform to announce strategic initiatives. Of course, it all started with the launch of Reliance Jio’s 4G services, and chairman Mukesh Ambani’s target to achieve 100 million subscribers within the shortest possible time.

Hardly anyone had envisaged that the target would be achieved within only 170 days. And while we may nitpick about Jio services being free while it notched up its first 100 million subscribers, it turned out that customers stayed even after the company started charging them.

The Jio juggernaut has continued to roll on, and the stock has returned 273% in all since the 2016 AGM.

The 2017 and 2018 AGMs were big in terms of the strategic initiatives that were announced, but ended up being dampeners in terms of actual delivery.

The JioPhone was announced amidst much anticipation in the 2017 AGM. “Today, I am mandating the Jio Team to help a majority of feature phone users in India to migrate to JioPhone," Ambani had said at the time, when the total feature phone subscriber base stood at about 500 million. A year after its launch, JioPhone users amounted to only 25 million, and the last available numbers suggest the subscriber base of the 4G feature phone stands at around 100 million. While this is no mean feat, the actual results remain a bit underwhelming compared to the initial targets. The RIL stock’s returns in the year ahead stood at 30%, mostly driven by the continued success in the smartphone segment.

Progress has been far slower for the JioGigaFiber product announced in the 2018 AGM. The company had initially set a target of 50 million subscribers. This was later toned down, but analysts say at last count there were only around 1 million JioGigaFiber subscribers. “Last mile connectivity challenges were hugely underestimated by the company," says an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage. Indeed, in the year after, RIL’s stock returns stood at only 17%.

In fact, one of the reasons the RIL stock’s returns suffered ahead of its 2019 AGM was growing concerns about its massive debt. So when the company announced last year that its net debt would be zero by March 2021, it came as a big relief.

What’s more, it already sold an over 25% stake in its digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, to various investors, raising ₹1.18 trillion in the process. This, along with the over 50,000 crore rights issue, provides enough comfort on the debt front. Of course, analysts’ estimate of RIL’s actual debt is higher and there will continue to be debt on the company’s books. But there has certainly been a huge reduction in debt, which has resulted in a rally in the company’s shares in recent months.

Given that the targets set in 2016 and 2019 were met by the company, investors are, unsurprisingly, looking forward to more big bang announcements from RIL’s AGM today. But the experience with the announcements in 2017 and 2018 should cause them to tone down expectations a bit.

What are the likely announcements today?

“The focus could shift to Reliance Retail and whether the company announces any new strategic partner for Reliance Retail," points out a report by J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd.

Investors would also watch for Ambani’s comments on the 20% stake sale in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco announced in last year’s AGM at an enterprise valuation of $75 billion.

According to analysts from BofA Securites, “RIL in the annual report stated that it is ushering in the Fourth Industrial Revolution within the country. We may get further updates on how RIL is looking capitalize on the digital trends and how it is leveraging and nurturing the start-up ecosystem." Some of the focus may be on new-commerce and how the partnership with Facebook and other technology returns helps Jio’s strategy going forward.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via