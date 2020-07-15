Delivery on targets set by RIL in its AGMs has been mixed

The JioPhone was announced amidst much anticipation in the 2017 AGM. “Today, I am mandating the Jio Team to help a majority of feature phone users in India to migrate to JioPhone," Ambani had said at the time, when the total feature phone subscriber base stood at about 500 million. A year after its launch, JioPhone users amounted to only 25 million, and the last available numbers suggest the subscriber base of the 4G feature phone stands at around 100 million. While this is no mean feat, the actual results remain a bit underwhelming compared to the initial targets. The RIL stock’s returns in the year ahead stood at 30%, mostly driven by the continued success in the smartphone segment.