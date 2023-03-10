Demand for paints on the mend, focus on driving premiumization

Demand for paints on the mend, focus on driving premiumization2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- The industry's gross margin should gradually improve hereon and that would aid the industry’s earnings outlook. Even so, rising competition with the entry of Grasim Industries Ltd and JK Cement Ltd, remains a worry for investors in paint stocks
The December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings performance of paint manufacturers was lackluster with subdued volumes, even as input cost inflation has started to ease.
