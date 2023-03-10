Demand for paints on the mend, focus on driving premiumization

Further, paint companies have not taken price hikes since September 2022 as input prices have corrected. Yes, the industry's gross margin should gradually improve hereon and that would aid the industry’s earnings outlook. Even so, rising competition with the entry of Grasim Industries Ltd and JK Cement Ltd, remains a worry for investors in paint stocks. While the impact on incumbents remains to be seen, a significant revival in performance of paint stocks is unlikely.

