Demand, inflation woes loom for HUL

HUL can capitalize on its superior pricing power and the advantage of a strong brand, but raw material headwinds pose margin challenges. Product price hikes are expected to offer respite in Q4, but margin pressures are likely to show up from the beginning of FY23, analysts said “Compared with our earlier assumption of gross margin recovery in FY23, we now build a y-o-y gross margin contraction (for HUL). We maintain our revenue growth estimates, as benefit from price hikes is likely to be offset by lower volume growth," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 18 March.