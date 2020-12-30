Demand may keep steel’s sheen going in H1, but prices remain key

Steel’s change of fortunes is the big highlight of 2020. Demand, which was under severe pressure at the beginning of the year, rebounded sharply in the second half.

Steel stocks that were badly hit during the pandemic are now trading at their 52-week highs. But will 2021 hold up well for steel stocks?

For now, steel prices are rising fast. “Steel prices continued to rise worldwide, hitting a 12-year high in China and the US. In other regions as well, prices rose to the highest level in the past eight years. In the domestic market, as per our channel checks, Steel Authority of India Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India took the fourth hike in hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel prices of ₹1,500 per tonne and up to ₹3,000 per tonne, respectively. As a result, domestic hot-rolled coil price is at ₹55,000 per tonne (up 2.5% week-on-week)," noted analysts at Edelweiss in a recent report.

View Full Image Gaining strength

Hence, the outlook for 2021 begins on a bright note.

Much of the revival is backed by an international uptick in steel prices, thanks to the demand recovery in China.

In fact, Indian companies were supported well during the coronavirus pandemic due to higher exports.

Indeed, there is enough optimism on the international front for now.

“After a positive surprise in 2020, China steel demand is likely to rise further in 2021, driven by stimulus and an increase in credit by the government," said CLSA in a client note.

Steel utilization is likely to remain at about 90% through 2021, supporting prices and spreads, both in China and elsewhere in the region, noted the CLSA report.

Overall, demand in India is pegged to grow at 13-14% year-on-year during FY22 by CLSA (compared to a flat compound annual growth rate seen during the previous two years).

That said, domestic demand is rising, too.

“India’s steel consumption will gradually recover in 2021 on easing of mobility restrictions, improving capacity utilization, and demand recovery in key end-user industries such as auto, capital goods and construction," said Moody’s Investors Service.

Construction demand is set to rise in the coming months. Notably, construction activity starts to pick up pace in the January-June period, which historically is a peak demand season for steel.

Besides, demand from other segments, such as passenger vehicles, is also expected to remain sturdy.

The only hitch is that prices of raw materials, such as iron ore, have been rising as well.

With price hikes continuing in the month of December, benefits of the same will be fully reflected in the performance of the companies during the ensuing quarters.

But in a rising iron-ore price environment, integrated steel producers with captive iron ore are at an advantage.

