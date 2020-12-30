Demand may keep steel’s sheen going in H1, but prices remain key

For now, steel prices are rising fast. “Steel prices continued to rise worldwide, hitting a 12-year high in China and the US. In other regions as well, prices rose to the highest level in the past eight years. In the domestic market, as per our channel checks, Steel Authority of India Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India took the fourth hike in hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel prices of ₹1,500 per tonne and up to ₹3,000 per tonne, respectively. As a result, domestic hot-rolled coil price is at ₹55,000 per tonne (up 2.5% week-on-week)," noted analysts at Edelweiss in a recent report.