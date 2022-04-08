Demand revival gives Phoenix Mills more space to grow

Retail consumption in March stood at 142% and 116% of the same month in 2021 and 2019, respectively, according to the company’s latest presentation. Since the nationwide lockdown hurt malls in March 2020, data for 2019 has been used for comparison. During the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), retail consumption was ₹1,657 crore, representing 115% and 102% of the measure in Q4FY21 and Q4FY19, respectively. This shows consumption has surpassed pre-covid levels. On a like-to-like basis though, Q4FY22 consumption stood at 91% of Q4FY19, analysts from ICICI Securities said in a report on 6 April. Here, the analysts have excluded numbers of Lucknow’s Phoenix Palassio, which commenced operations in FY21.

