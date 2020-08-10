Demand story is still dark as the recent upticks are just fireflies

The demand collapse that the coronavirus pandemic brought on has pulled down both business and consumer sentiment. Cooped up in their homes and unable to spend, it was expected that Indians wouldn’t be upbeat about anything. It is not surprising that a survey of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found consumer sentiment at its historic low in July. But what is unusual is the optimism the future expectations index showed. This index rose to 105.8 in the July round of the survey, from 97.9 in the previous one, a sizeable jump.