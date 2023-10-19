Demand woes haunt HUL in Q2
SummaryIt is worth noting here that HUL’s September quarter revenue and net profit--before exceptional items--benefitted to some extent by a one-off credit from favourable resolution of past indirect tax litigation.
One factor that stands out in Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) September quarter results (Q2FY24) is the eye-popping gross margin expansion. Gross margin rose as much as 692 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 52.7%. Sure, gross margin was expected to rise amid easing inflationary pressures, but the quantum is higher than foreseen.