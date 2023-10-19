Demand woes haunt HUL in Q2

It is worth noting here that HUL’s September quarter revenue and net profit (before exceptional items) benefitted to some extent by a one-off credit from favourable resolution of past indirect tax litigation. Excluding this one-off, revenue and net profit growth would have been 3% and 7%, respectively. In any case, HUL’s reported operating revenue growth of 3.6% is nothing to write home about. It is the slowest growth in the past many quarters. Volume growth fell to a low of 2%, marking the third straight drop in the measure. “Pricing growth has further reduced to 1.6% versus 3% in the June quarter," said analysts from Prabhudas Lilladher in a first-cut note. In the near term, HUL expects pricing to be marginally negative if commodity prices remain where they are. This also means volume growth needs to revive meaningfully to boost the overall revenue growth. One issue here is that rural demand recovery has been lacklustre even as urban markets are faring comparatively better. As per the September Nielsen FMCG Market Report, the industry’s urban volume growth was 3% on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis. The measure for the rural market stands at -1% . Nonetheless, this is a sequential improvement as the rural market two-year CAGR was -4%, according to HUL’s June quarter presentation.

