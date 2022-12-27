Deposit rate hikes to spoil party for banks1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 09:48 PM IST
It is worth noting that systemic deposit growth has been significantly lagging credit growth over the past few months.
It is worth noting that systemic deposit growth has been significantly lagging credit growth over the past few months.
A combination of favourable factors fuelled an impressive rally in banking stocks this year. In 2022 so far, the Nifty Bank index has rallied 21%, beating key benchmark index Nifty 50 by a wide margin.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started