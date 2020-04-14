Small- and mid-cap companies often end up at extreme ends of market and economic cycles. This time is no different. While the large-cap Nifty 50 has been hammered down 26% from its highs in mid-February, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has fallen 32%. But that does not mean that mid-caps are now relatively inexpensive.

In fact, the large-caps’ 12-month trailing valuations are about 17.4 times compared to the Nifty Midcap 100’s price-earnings multiples of 18.7 times, shows Bloomberg data. This suggests that the Nifty Midcap 100 is still slightly overvalued in relation to large-cap stocks.

With the lockdown extended by another 19 days, the economic impact on small- and mid-cap companies may be overwhelming. Large-cap firms have greater ability to withstand pressure in a sliding economy because of their stronger balance sheets.

Valuations game.

Of course, some mid-caps are market leaders and have strong balance sheets as well, but that isn’t true for the vast majority. “Covid-19 is a full-fledged dislocation across industries rather than a mere near-term disruption. We have no doubt that smaller unorganised competition will suffer enormously, and probably struggling for survival over the next 12–18 months," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

While earnings downgrades in larger firms are also likely, it is expected to be more damaging for mid-caps, especially since they typically have higher operating and financial leverage. The earnings outlook has weakened, with some economists now factoring in zero growth in FY21.

However, with policymakers across the globe pumping in sizeable fiscal stimuli, equity markets may endure a prolonged recovery. Hence, once the pandemic is under control, foreign investors could be back in Indian markets.

“If the global market recovers and if India does better as far as the handling of covid-19 cases are concerned, then the probability of foreign investor flows coming back is high. Those flows will not be going into small- and mid-caps but to large- or the mega large-caps," said Rusmik Oza, head (retail research) at Kotak Securities Ltd.

But also note the experience from the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008 shows that investors also flock towards market leaders in various industries and sub-sectors, regardless of how large their market capitalization is. So, some mid-cap companies that are well placed in terms of competitiveness may still trade at relatively high valuations.

“When the dust settles, quality stocks will be in the vanguard of those that create significant value, across and irrespective of market cap. The post-GFC recovery provides enough data evidence to support this claim—quality mid & small caps recovered more and faster than large caps during Dec’08-Dec’09," added the analysts at Edelweiss.

Of course, investors should be careful not to paint all mid-cap companies with the same brush.

