Uncertainty around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to spook equity market investors, leading to bouts of correction in the indices every now and then. Despite that, majority of stocks in the Nifty500 index have seen an impressive rebound from their March 2020 lows.

A Mint analysis of top 500 stocks by market capitalisation showed that more than 400 stocks rose more than 50% in the said span. Further, 247 stocks have surged more than 100%, outperforming the Nifty500 index, which has risen 93% from its March 2020 low of 6,243 to 12,055 currently.

Shares of telecom infrastructure company Tanla Platforms Ltd have rallied the most in this span, surging 2179%, followed by Intellect Design Arena Ltd with 1448% returns. Next in line are Adani Group shares with Adani Total Gas Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd rallying 1311% and 845%, respectively. The stellar performance of the group’s stocks comes alongside its rapid expansion across ports, airports and gas distribution, among others.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the top ten gainers. These stocks have risen more than 500% in the said duration.

While these returns are mouth-watering, investors should note that many stocks in the Nifty500 index belong to the midcap space. Midcaps tend to see sharp rally when the market sentiment is upbeat. However, they also pose a risk of seeing an equally sharp fall when volatility increases and sentiment takes a turn.

Only 11 stocks from the Nifty500 index have fallen below their pre-covid lows. Shares of Yes Bank Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are the top losers, having lost 60% and 53% respectively. Investor sentiments towards these stocks have turned sour due to their company specific issues. Investors would reckon that the cash-strapped Yes Bank had to be bailed out by a few other banks, which added to the downward pressure on the stock. The ongoing tussle between Future Retail and Amazon over Kishore Biyani’s deal with Reliance Retail has weighed on the stock's performance.

Meanwhile, GE Power India, Chalet Hotels and Future Consumer were among the other stocks that lost around 40-25% from their March 2020 lows.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.