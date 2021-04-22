Despite covid woes, majority of Nifty500 stocks up more than 50% from March 2020

Only 11 stocks from the Nifty500 index have fallen below their pre-covid lows. Shares of Yes Bank Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are the top losers, having lost 60% and 53% respectively. Investor sentiments towards these stocks have turned sour due to their company specific issues. Investors would reckon that the cash-strapped Yes Bank had to be bailed out by a few other banks, which added to the downward pressure on the stock. The ongoing tussle between Future Retail and Amazon over Kishore Biyani’s deal with Reliance Retail has weighed on the stock's performance.