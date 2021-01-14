Despite economic recovery, office leasing won’t see a quick turnaround

“Given the fact that 30-40% of Indian office space demand originates from the USA, a prolonged economic slowdown in the USA will likely lead to reduced demand for offices in H1CY21. We expect leasing activity to pick up from H2CY21 as international travel may pick up again along with effective Covid-19 vaccines," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 12 January. Little wonder then that supply has come-off. New office completions in 2020 dropped by 42% y-o-y to 35.5 million square feet, showed the Knight Frank data.