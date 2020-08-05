The Nikkei IHS Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 34.2 in July from 33.7 in June, however, it was still well below the crucial 50-mark which separates expansion from contraction. Moreover, the latest reading was among the lowest recorded in nearly 15 years of data collection, said the survey report.

Sub-indices tracking growth in new business orders, exports and employment, painted a dismal picture for the services sector. As a result, services firms remained pessimistic with regards to activity over the year ahead for a third consecutive month in July, said the PMI survey report. Negative sentiment was linked to substantial uncertainty, lockdown measures and expectations of a severe economic recession, the report added.

Even though most states in India are moving towards a gradual reopening, the continued need for social distancing norms is likely to leave service providers more vulnerable than their manufacturing counterparts. It should be noted that India has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus caseloads globally, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Lewis Cooper, economist at IHS Markit, said, "July data, as a whole, provide no real signs that the downturn is slowing down. That's not surprising with lockdown measures still in force, but undoubtedly these will have to be loosened and companies reopen before the sector can move towards stabilisation. With such a prolonged and significant downturn, any substantial recovery will take many months, if not years. Latest IHS Markit estimates point to an annual contraction in GDP of over 6% in the year ending March 2021."

While some essential services may start recovering from the blow faster, sectors classified as discretionary such as hospitality, travel and tourism, would find it difficult to cope. With services contributing more than 50% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), economic growth will remain weak even if the manufacturing industry picks-up pace.

An analysis by Bofa Securities showed that one month of lockdown shaves off 100-200 basis points from GDP growth. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Within services, components such as construction, trade, hotels, transport and communication, which form around 27% of the total services pie, the loss is estimated to be around 50bps. Some of these industries, particularly construction, are grappling with shortage of labour due to large scale migration of workers. BoFA Securities expects India's real GDP to contract by 7.5% in fiscal 2021 compared with 5% estimated earlier, if the global economy has to wait for a vaccine discovery for a year.

