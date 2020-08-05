Despite gradual unlocking, making a comeback is a tall task for service provider

Commenting on the latest survey results, Lewis Cooper, economist at IHS Markit, said, "July data, as a whole, provide no real signs that the downturn is slowing down. That's not surprising with lockdown measures still in force, but undoubtedly these will have to be loosened and companies reopen before the sector can move towards stabilisation. With such a prolonged and significant downturn, any substantial recovery will take many months, if not years. Latest IHS Markit estimates point to an annual contraction in GDP of over 6% in the year ending March 2021."