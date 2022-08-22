Outlier south sees cement prices go north

The September quarter is seasonally weak for the cement sector as construction activities, especially in the individual home building segment, tend to remain muted because of rain. Most dealers based in the South continue to report poor sales on a month-on-month basis in August compared to July because of lack of credit flow, high cement prices, a heavy monsoon and a slowdown in government infrastructure projects, said a Kotak report dated 18 August. Dealers expect demand to be under pressure given delays in the restart of major government projects, a key demand driver for the cement sector. This aberration in prices is thus surprising.

