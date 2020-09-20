Despite near-decade-low yields, RBI may need to binge on govt bonds

India’s government bond yields are near 10-year lows and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) believes it should be given credit for managing the government’s borrowing plan so far this year.

That was Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das’s message in a recent event where he said that the borrowing programme has been non-disruptive. But in a year where the economy is expected to see its worst recession, the sovereign bond market is expected to witness a rally.

The 10-year benchmark sovereign bond yield had dived below 6% in 2008 when the financial crisis hit. Given that in many aspects the current crisis from a pandemic has been far more severe, yields should be lower.

But they are rising now. The 10-year yield has climbed 20 basis points in the past two months to settle at around 6%.

To be sure, the unpleasant retail inflation prints and the stand-off between central and state governments over revenue sharing are behind this rise in yields. But market participants said the Reserve Bank of India could have given its unflinching support through bond purchases and offset the rise.

Note that in FY19, the Reserve Bank of India had swallowed nearly 70% of the borrowing through its open market operations (OMO). Back then, the Centre had borrowed ₹5.7 trillion from the market.

This year, the central government will borrow a mammoth ₹12 trillion from the bond market. Therefore, the need for OMOs is even more now.

Indeed, the Reserve Bank of India has announced it would buy ₹10,000 crore bonds next week through an OMO auction. What bond investors feel is that the central bank needs to put its weight behind this so that its OMOs pack a punch.

In other words, bond purchases should achieve the objective of bringing yields down to a comfortable level. “Fiscal metrics are going to look scary this year. So, if bond yields need to come down, RBI cannot do a piecemeal OMO. They need to do it in a big scale," said a bond trader, requesting anonymity.

Economists said the Reserve Bank of India would continue to buy bonds through OMO auctions in addition to its Operation Twist auctions where it not just buys, but also sells bonds.

“While fiscal risks and the prospect of an additional borrowing announcement linger, we believe the RBI will remain proactive in capping yields," wrote Nomura analysts in a note.

The series of Operation Twist auctions and the surfeit of liquidity shows that the Reserve Bank of India is sensitive to bond yields. All the bond market needs is a hand with the supply.

