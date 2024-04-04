Despite near-term hurdles, cash-rich NMDC’s future appears brighter
SummaryFor the March quarter, NMDC may face twin challenges of lower realization and relatively slower volume growth. However, with a cash balance of over ₹14,000 crore, the iron ore producer plans to ramp up its mining capacity to meet the growing demand from the infrastructure sector.
NMDC stock has underperformed the Nifty Metal index in the last one month. However, it is still up almost 50% over the last six months versus the 30% gain in the index. The outperformance suggests investors aren’t discounting the adverse change in the business environment adequately.