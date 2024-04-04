Hello User
Despite near-term hurdles, cash-rich NMDC’s future appears brighter

Ashish Agrawal

For the March quarter, NMDC may face twin challenges of lower realization and relatively slower volume growth. However, with a cash balance of over 14,000 crore, the iron ore producer plans to ramp up its mining capacity to meet the growing demand from the infrastructure sector.

NMDC plans to ramp up its mining capacity, from a little less than 50 million tonnes currently to 100 million tonnes by FY30. Photo: Mint

NMDC stock has underperformed the Nifty Metal index in the last one month. However, it is still up almost 50% over the last six months versus the 30% gain in the index. The outperformance suggests investors aren’t discounting the adverse change in the business environment adequately.

Provisional production numbers for March show NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has fallen short of its annual production target of about 47 million tonnes (mt) for FY24. It produced 45mt in FY24.

March quarter (Q4FY24) results could reflect the twin challenges of lower realization and relatively slower volume growth.

Consider this, NMDC’s sales volume grew by about 1% in Q4, a sharp slowdown from nearly 24% growth seen in the nine-month ended December (9MFY24).

After a series of price increases, the iron ore producer cut prices in March. As such, prices have been cut just two months after the last increase, indicating the sudden change in market conditions. What’s more, it may need to take further price cuts as domestic prices are still higher; at about 45% discount to international prices currently against the historical average of 60% as per a report by Systematix Institutional Equities.

While the momentum in revenue accelerated in 9MFY24 with growth of 25% year-on-year, subdued volume growth and the price cut in Q4FY24 can be a drag for the full year figures.

NMDC’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin has already dropped to 35% in 9MFY24 from a high of nearly 57% in FY21 with commodity prices being off its peak. J.P. Morgan projects NMDC’s Ebitda margin to remain in the 35-38% range for FY25 and FY26.

Note that the international iron ore mining industry is facing high inventory build-up on the back of lower demand in China and higher supply from Australia.

“The prices have tumbled by over 25% since the beginning of the year as China’s real estate and manufacturing activity remained under pressure," said the Systematix report dated 2 April.

On the bright side, the longer-term outlook of the public sector iron ore producer appears bright with significant investments in infrastructure development and increasing share of investments in India’s GDP.

NMDC’s huge cash reserve would take care of its capex needs for the next 5-6 years.

Undeterred by the short-term pressure, NMDC plans to ramp up its mining capacity, from a little less than 50 million tonnes currently to 100 million tonnes by FY30. The enhanced capacity would take care of domestic steel production capacity expansion, projected to increase by 50% to 240 million tonnes during the period.

For perspective, about 1.6 tonnes of iron ore is required for every tonne of steel production, implying an additional iron ore requirement of 130 million tonnes. NMDC would undertake an annual capex of 4,000-5,000 crore to reach this capacity. With a cash balance of over 14,000 crore, this would not pose any challenge.

