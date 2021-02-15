Despite tariff hikes and sharp cost cuts, losses compound at Vodafone Idea

All else remaining the same, the tariff hikes in December 2019 and the sharp cost cuts in the past few quarters should have brought Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) out of the woods. But alas, all else hasn’t remained the same.

Subscriber losses have continued, especially in the high-value postpaid segment, resulting in pressure on revenues. So despite the sizeable tariff hikes, Vi’s revenues are slightly lower compared to year ago levels. And while operating expenses have been slashed brutally, all of those gains were absorbed by an increase in interest costs.

Losses before tax and exceptional items stood at ₹6229 crore in the December quarter, higher than the ₹5788 crore loss in the year ago period. On a sequential basis, net debt rose by ₹2570 crore, despite net cash receipts of ₹1360 crore from the sale of the firm’s stake in Indus Towers last quarter. This implies cash burn of nearly ₹4000 crore in Q3.

In short, not only have the benefits of tariff hikes and cost cuts come to a naught, but it also turns out that offsetting factors such as subscriber losses and higher interest costs are resulting in greater losses and cash burn than a year ago. Cash burn was much lower at ₹1400 crore in the year ago period, despite capex being about times higher at ₹3330 crore.

Vi’s balance sheet constraints have resulted in relatively lower network investments, which in turn have led to a loss in subscribers and high losses. Interest costs, meanwhile, have kept compounding, making things progressively worse. Of course, all of this is well known, and the need of the hour clearly is to raise funds quickly, replace some high cost debt and make necessary network investments and improve coverage.

On this, Vi’s quarterly results update had the disconcerting note that it is still in talks with investors for its planned fundraising. Analysts had been hoping for the deal to close in January, and are beginning to get worried. “It seems like a chicken-and-egg situation, where prospective equity investors are waiting for confidence from a debt fundraise and vice-versa with debt investors," said an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage.

“For Vi, while there was an earnings beat at the Ebitda level in Q3 thanks to sharp cost cuts, it doesn’t really matter in the larger scheme of things. The fundraise needs to happen sooner than later for the firm to arrest its rapid decline," he adds.

