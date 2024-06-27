Developed economies lead the global race to ease monetary policy, for now
Summary
- The European Central Bank, Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank have started trimming interest rates, while the Fed is still in a wait-and-watch mode.
- Higher-for-longer interest rates in the US could put pressure on emerging economies that choose to pre-empt the Fed on interest rate cuts.
After hiking interest rates rapidly to counter high inflation in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, central banks worldwide now have a common goal – easing monetary policy. But the speed at which individual central banks reach this goal is likely to vary, leading to policy divergence.