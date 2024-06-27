Developed economies lead the global race to ease monetary policy, for now

MPC members are divided

In India’s case, the recently released minutes of RBI’s June policy meeting point to a growing divide between members of the Monetary Policy Committee. Two external members voted for a 25-basis-points interest rate cut and a change in stance in June, versus just one in April. One basis point is 0.01%. Heat waves in various parts of the country have increased the risk of a further rise in food prices in the near term. The progress of the monsoon will be a key determinant of the food-inflation trajectory and therefore the timing of the interest rate cut.