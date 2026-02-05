Mint Market
Subscribe

Devyani International’s future may hinge more on biryani than fried chicken or pizza

For Devyani International, its own brands are quietly becoming a key growth engine while KFC and Pizza Hut struggle to revive same-store sales.

Shubham Dilawari
Updated5 Feb 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
As competition from organized quick-service restaurant chains intensifies, legacy brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut may be losing some of their earlier sheen. (File Photo: Reuters)
As competition from organized quick-service restaurant chains intensifies, legacy brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut may be losing some of their earlier sheen. (File Photo: Reuters)
AI Quick Read

Shares of Devyani International Ltd have staged a sharp rebound, rising about 15% over the past two sessions, even as the stock remains down roughly 10% so far in 2026. Investors welcomed its December-quarter (Q3FY26) results and clarity on leadership, with Manish Dawar set to be elevated as president and chief executive officer from 1 April, providing continuity at the top.

Devyani reported Q3 revenue growth of 11.3% year-on-year to 1,441 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 15.7%. Its store network continued to expand, with the total count across India and international markets rising 11.8% to 2,279.

Advertisement
Also Read | Pizza Hut reset in focus as Devyani International appoints new CEO

The standout growth driver this quarter was not KFC or Pizza Hut, but the company’s own brands portfolio, which includes Vaango, Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken. Its own brands contributed 7% of total Q3 revenue, up sharply from 2% a year ago, with revenue jumping to 94 crore from 20 crore.

Notably, own brands accounted for nearly half of Devyani’s incremental revenue growth in Q3, as store count in this segment rose to 218 from 96 last year. Biryani By Kilo also achieved Ebitda breakeven. For long-term investors, this portfolio represents an optionality - small today, but with the potential to become more meaningful over time.

Also Read | Calories per rupee: Why pizza is a winner in India’s fast-food race

That said, the company’s core brands in India are under pressure. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) remains negative, with KFC India at -2.9% and Pizza Hut India at -9.1%. Persistent weakness here is a concern, as sustainable growth ultimately depends on higher footfalls and spend at existing stores.

Advertisement

Going forward, growth hinges on two levers. The first is continued scaling of own brands, driven by store additions and improving unit economics. The second is a revival in SSSG at KFC and Pizza Hut, which still form the backbone of Devyani’s revenue base. Management has indicated plans to fix underperforming Pizza Hut stores and sharpen operations, but any meaningful turnaround may take time.

Also Read | Devyani-Sapphire merger is a good fit, but not a demand fix

Competition from organized quick-service restaurant chains is also intensifying, and legacy brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut may be losing some of their earlier sheen, in a shift that appears structural rather than cyclical. The challenge, therefore, is not just about one soft quarter, but about sustaining relevance in an increasingly crowded market over the next decade.

Advertisement

Investors will closely track progress on the proposed merger with Sapphire Foods. “The announced merger with Sapphire may involve short-term uncertainty but we view it as a long-term positive,” Jefferies India’s analysts said, adding that they have raised the stock to a ‘Buy’ rating following its decline from recent highs.

Mark To MaketDevyani International
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketDevyani International’s future may hinge more on biryani than fried chicken or pizza
Read Next Story