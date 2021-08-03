Devyani International Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) may well ride piggyback on the stellar listing of Burger King India Ltd’s shares. The Burger King stock now trades at ₹184 per share, representing a more than 200% appreciation from its issue price of ₹60 per share.

As the impact of covid-19 begins to wane, analysts said prospects for quick service restaurants are upbeat. In this backdrop, the Devyani International IPO is in a sweet spot.

View Full Image Pandemic blues

The company is India’s largest franchisee of Yum Brands. Its three core brands—KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee—accounted for around 73% of revenues in the financial year 2020, and 85% in FY21. KFC’s contribution to Devyani’s core brand revenues is the highest, followed by Pizza Hut. In general, covid-led restrictions hit the sector and, accordingly, Devyani saw its overall revenues drop by 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,135 crore. Even so, the covid-19 pandemic has helped boost contribution from deliveries.

Delivery sales contributed 70% of core brands’ revenues in FY21 from 51% in FY20.

On the same store sales growth (SSSG) front though, FY21 was a miserable year even as performance in the March quarter (Q4FY21) has been encouraging. SSSG measures comparable sales performance.

“4Q shows promise, but too early to extrapolate," said Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd analysts in a report on 2 August.

In Q4FY21, KFC’s SSSG improved to 19.62% from -33.7% in FY21. Similarly, Pizza Hut’s SSSG improved to 13.4% in Q4FY21 from a negative 30.25% in FY21. Needless to say, investors will keep a close watch on whether the momentum continues and the impact on profitability.

Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd, said: “There is a concern that Devyani is making losses. However, they are opening more stores and increasing focus on smaller-sized stores to meet current needs, which enables substantial cost savings. This is likely to help their path towards profitability at the Ebitda level." Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Meanwhile, Devyani intends to use part of the proceeds from the issue for reduction of debt, which has been a concern. The price band of the issue is ₹86-90 per share. Prabhudas Lilladher said Devyani is being offered at FY24 EV/sales of 3.6 times and Burger King, too, trades at the same valuation. EV is enterprise value.

“We expect sustained growth momentum and success of the delivery format in Pizza Hut can enable a turnaround by FY23," the broker added.

