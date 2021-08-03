Devyani International’s share sale is appetizing, but execution is key

The company is India’s largest franchisee of Yum Brands. Its three core brands—KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee—accounted for around 73% of revenues in the financial year 2020, and 85% in FY21. KFC’s contribution to Devyani’s core brand revenues is the highest, followed by Pizza Hut. In general, covid-led restrictions hit the sector and, accordingly, Devyani saw its overall revenues drop by 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,135 crore. Even so, the covid-19 pandemic has helped boost contribution from deliveries.