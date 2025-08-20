KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani’s kitchen has recipes, but the growth sauce is missing
For Devyani International, improvement in average daily sales and same-store sales growth will be key monitorables, as they are essential for restoring unit-level profitability, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Devyani International Ltd investors are losing patience and appetite as the KFC and Pizza Hut operator scrambles to find growth levers. The QSR segment has been under stress lately due to subdued demand and competition from food delivery platforms. But for Devyani, two crucial metrics—average daily sales (ADS) and same-store sales growth (SSSG)—signal a weary road to earnings revival.