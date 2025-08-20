For Pizza Hut, ADS was 8.3% lower year-on-year at ₹33,000. Both KFC and Pizza Hut saw negative SSSG in Q1FY26, though KFC showed some sequential rise. Improvement in ADS and SSSG will be key monitorables, as they are essential for restoring unit-level profitability, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The brokerage attributes the stock’s poor performance, down 15% over the last three years, to growth challenges.