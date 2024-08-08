Markets
KFC operator sails through Q1 but investors should bake in a slow recovery
Summary
- Devyani International's India revenue grew by just 6% to ₹840 crore in the June quarter, while same-store sales of KFC and Pizza Hut in India fell by 7% and 8.6%, respectively.
Devyani International Ltd’s India business continues to bear the brunt of weak consumer sentiment in the broader industry and stiff competition in the pizza category.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more