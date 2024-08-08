Amid dull demand, the company’s India revenue increased at a much slower rate of 6% to ₹840 crore in Q1FY25. KFC India’s revenue grew 7.4%, while Pizza Hut’s fell 1%. Comparable sales performance was subdued, with same-store sales of KFC and Pizza Hut in India falling yet again, by 7% and 8.6%, respectively. This was a tad better than in Q4FY24, when KFC’s and Pizza Hut’s same-store sales were down 7.1% and 14%. The sequential improvement could be attributed to seasonality, marketing initiatives and new launches.