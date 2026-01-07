The proposed merger of Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods Ltd appears strategically sound. In a joint investor call on Tuesday, the two management teams described it as one of the most complementary transactions India’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has seen.
Devyani-Sapphire merger is a good fit, but not a demand fix
SummaryConsolidation will improve efficiency and scale for India’s largest Yum! Brands franchisee, but falling same-store sales highlight persistent demand challenges.
