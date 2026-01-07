Devyani-Sapphire merger is a good fit, but not a demand fix

The proposed merger of Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods Ltd appears strategically sound. In a joint investor call on Tuesday, the two management teams described it as one of the most complementary transactions India’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has seen.
The bigger question, however, is whether consolidation can address the more fundamental challenge of weak demand at existing stores. Both companies reported negative same-store sales growth in the first half of FY26 across their key brands. Devyani’s KFC same-store sales declined 2.4%, while Pizza Hut fell 4.1%. Sapphire reported even steeper drops of 4.38% and 6.5%, respectively.
When two independent franchisees of the same global brands record falling same-store sales, it signals a broader demand slowdown rather than company-specific execution failures. Rising competition from the unorganized food sector, aggressive local pricing, and evolving consumer preferences appear to be weighing on footfalls across the category.
While the merger does little to directly revive demand, it meaningfully improves operational efficiency. Post-transaction, Devyani will become the sole operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in India, in addition to acquiring Sapphire’s Sri Lanka operations. A single national marketing strategy, unified technology platforms, and a consolidated supply chain should reduce duplication and improve consistency across stores.
The combined entity will operate more than 3,000 restaurants across India and Sri Lanka, making it the largest Yum! Brands franchisee in the region. That scale strengthens bargaining power on rents, procurement, and delivery commissions. Management has guided for annual synergies of ₹210-225 crore within two years, with benefits accruing gradually as integration progresses.
KFC is expected to anchor future growth. As of the first half of FY26, the combined business operates 1,263 KFC outlets in India and plans to add 100-110 stores annually. Pizza Hut, by contrast, remained loss-making for both companies during the period. Pro-forma FY25 numbers for the merged entity show revenue of ₹7,800 crore and Ebitda margins of 16-17%, with management signalling medium-term margin expansion towards 18.5-19%.
To be sure, the merger may eventually provide comfort on costs and margins, supporting net profit performance that has previously suffered due to high operating and financial leverage.
“Post the merger, the combined entity will emerge as one of the largest QSR platforms in India with about 2,875 stores by FY26,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities. Its estimates suggest the merged entity could deliver around 15% revenue CAGR over FY25-28. Still, sales growth will ultimately remain contingent on consumer demand and the intensity of competition in the market.