KFC, Pizza Hut operator adds fresh brands to menu to beat demand blues
- As Devyani International Ltd grapples with declining same-store sales for KFC and Pizza Hut, the company is diversifying its menu with three new QSR brands. Despite a year-on-year revenue increase, consumer spending remains a challenge
Devyani International Ltd continues to battle weak consumption demand, especially in urban areas. This has hurt the quick-service restaurant operator’s same-store sales performance for many quarters now. The September quarter (Q2FY25) was no exception.