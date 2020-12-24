Dhampur Sugar’s distillery expansion to help earning prospects

India has continued to see a sugar surplus over the past few years putting pressure on sugar realisations. The surplus is likely to continue in the sugar season this year. The sugar season in India is October to September. Starting with 10.8 Million Tonne of opening inventory ( carried forward from the previous year, sugar production is estimated to be at 31.5 MT in the current sugar season against the demand of 26 MT. Clearly, supplies are outpacing demand putting pressure on sugar realisations. Meanwhile, there are concerns about rising sugar cane procurement pricec. The State Advised Price (SAP) for U.P is yet to be announced for current sugar year and any upside will lead to rising production costs too.