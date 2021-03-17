Dhanuka Agritech sees firm growth prospects, rising input prices pose challenge

As the same remains favourable, however, off late the rising chemical prices are looked at with concern as they can have some impact on margins. Over 50% of Dhanuka's revenue comes from specialty products (mainly in-licensed) where the cost of technical/formulation is already fixed and hence Dhanuka does not need any price hikes in the specialty segments say analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. It is the generic portfolio, where the costs of raw materials and packaging are up by 6%-25% across products, where price hikes may be required. The company may though resort to price hikes in line with the industry. Nevertheless, the impact of price hikes on volumes will remain to be watched.