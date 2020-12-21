DHFL’s resolution turning for the better, but there is risk of buyers remorse

That said, governance issues have not been resolved. To be sure, a new management would mean less of a potential governance fallout. However, legacy issues do create an impediment in finding the right valuation. Lenders such as Punjab National Bank have found incidences of fraud in the company. Bidders will have to consider all this to avoid buyers remorse later on. That brings us to the fresh bidding proposal submitted by the bidders, Oaktree Capital, Piramal Enterprises and Adani group. The surprise entry of Adani has indeed increased DHFL’s potential value. Financial claims total around ₹87,000 crore and Oaktree emerged as the highest bidder offering ₹37,000 crore for the entire company.