Diagnostic firms’ valuations get pricey amid health fears

These firms are accruing benefits from rising testing revenue. The firms saw significant impact of lockdowns in H1FY21, but started witnessing strong demand thereafter. While covid-19 testing helped drive revenues, non-covid revenues continued to rise at clinics and hospitals. The companies also have adapted to new norms of rising home sample collections and testing. Besides, they have gained market share from the unorganized sector. The weak business cycle in H1FY21 gave avenues for consolidation, and acquisitions made by some of these firms will drive future growth.

