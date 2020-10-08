Diagnostics firms' stocks rise due to covid testing, may face speed breakers

Shares of diagnostics firms are on the move. Stocks of three diagnostic firms—Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd—have increased 10-40% in October. Much of that is attributable to the business updates from diagnostic firms that indicate improving revenues for the second quarter. Besides, the increase in covid-19 tests has also lent a helping hand.

Metropolis Healthcare’s business update points out that September 20 saw an over 40% growth in revenue over September 19. This could bump up revenues 25% year on year (y-o-y) in Q2, which is also attributable to covid-19 testing. In the unlock phase, demand for in-house testing and regular check-ups are also seeing a good uptick in volumes, as a result, the ex-covid business reached 85% of last year’s levels for Metropolis

However, note that the higher price for covid-19 tests are also bumping up revenues for the second quarter. "We believe volumes would continue to improve in H2FY21 but realisation would decline as the prices for covid-19 testing would continue to fall and so will the contribution of covid-19 tests to overall revenue," said ICICI Securities analysts in a client note.

While the covid-19 business has been good, diagnostic chains could also see margins shrink from this pie as prices come off. The Street notes that extrapolating revenues from the current quarter in the longer run is unwarranted.

“India’s cases will peak and decline at some point in the near future which will lead to a decline in covid testing. Swift progress in more accurate and cheaper rapid testing (such as Abbott point-of-care test) will also shift a large part of testing away from labs, driving decline in real-time polymerase chain reaction testing," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

For now, the top-line challenges seem to be dwindling and brokerages have begun upgrading revenue growth. “We increase our FY2021/22 estimates for Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare by 13%/6% and 22%/6% respectively, primarily driven by covid testing," noted Kotak.

Things might look different if pricing pressure on tests begin to increase, though. Nevertheless, the cost rationalisation programme that has been undertaken during the lockdown could support margins in the coming quarters.

Even so, the current rally in the stocks has been too sharp driving valuations considerably higher than comfort zones. “Post the recent rally, Dr Lal PathLabs and Metropolis are trading at expensive valuations of 51 times and 45 times FY23 earnings respectively, driving our sell rating," said Kotak.

